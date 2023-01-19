Albert Lea resident wins $93K at Diamond Jo Published 6:14 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Minnesota Visitor Spins $93,000+ Jackpot on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune ® Slots

A lucky guest from Albert Lea turned a visit to Diamond Jo Casino into a payday when he scored a major progressive jackpot on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune ® slots.

The winner was playing Wheel of Fortune® 2x3x4x5x Super Times Pay slot machine on Jan. 12, when he placed a $5 bet and won a prize of $93,522.

To learn more about Diamond Jo Casino’s gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.diamondjoworth.com.

Diamond Jo Casino is off Interstate35 at Exit 214, just south of the Minnesota border. Connected directly to Country Inn and Suites, the Diamond Jo has over 850 slot machines, including traditional slot machines, video slots, video poker and keno. It features more than 20 table games, including live craps and roulette, and sports betting at the FanDuel Sportsbook.