Albert Lea takes 4th in Big 9 Conference

Albert Lea dance team members take part in the jazz performance at the Big 9 competition on Saturday. Sections will be on Feb. 11 at Kasson Mantorville. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Big 9 All-Conference dancers were Ava Jensen and Sophia Hareid. Honorable mention were Lara Westrun and Maddie Yost. The team placed all-around fourth at Big 9 behind Faribault, Owatonna and Northfield. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Sydney Kokot looks up at the crowd with a big smile Saturday. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Albert Lea's Caydence McVicker performs in front of a full house at the Mayo gym. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Sophia Hareid is excited to be performing her senior year as a captain. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh