Albert Lea wrestlers win one, lose one in triangular Published 2:17 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

Albert Lea wrestlers competed in a triangular Saturday with No. 4 in Class AAA Eden Prairie, and No. 1 in Class AA Simley.

Albert Lea lost to Simley 50-9.

Girl’s Varsity Match Charlie Raymond (Simley) over Maggie Olson (Albert Lea) by Fall

106 Austin Grzywinski (Simley) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) by Decision 9-3

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Jake Kos (Simley) by Decision 13-6

120 Brandon Movari (Simley) over Logan Davis (Albert Lea) by Decision 8-1

126 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Omar Fierro-Huerta (Simley) by Fall

132 James Salas (Simley) over Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) by Decision 7-4

138 Kaiden Schrandt (Simley) over Kick Korman (Albert Lea) by Decision 3-2

145 Derrick Dohmen (Simley) over Kameron Nelson (Albert Lea) by Fall

152 Cash Raymond (Simley) over Estabon Mixteco (Albert Lea) by Fall

160 Vristol Short (Simley) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) by Decision 5-1

170 Danny Martin (Simley) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea) by Decision 2-0

182 Travis Smith (Simley) over Brycin Kirsch (Albert Lea) by Fall

195 Lano Oduwaiye (Simley) over Kadin Inderlie (Albert Lea) by Decision 14-8

220 Gavin Nelson (Simley) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) by Fall

285 Soren Herzog (Simley) received a forfeit

Simley won over Eden Prairie 54-19.

106 Austin Grzywinski (Simley) over Anthony Heim (Eden Prairie) by decision 7-0

113 Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie) over Jake Kos (Simley) by decision 7-3

120 Brandon Movari (Simley) over Zytavius Williams (Eden Prairie) by decision 11-7

126 Maxwell Morehead (Eden Prairie) over Derrick Buck (Simley) by fall

132 James Salas (Simley) over Zach Weismann (Eden Prairie) by fall

138 Kaiden Schrandt (Simley) over Jafari Vanier (Eden Prairie) by fall

145 Terae Dunn (Eden Prairie) over Derrick Dohmen (Simley) by fall

152 Cash Raymond (Simley) over Isreal Sanchez Ramirez Martinez (Simley) by fall

160 Parker Davis (Simley) over London Bui (Eden Prairie) by fall

170 Danny Martin (Simley) received a forfeit

182 Travis Smith (Simley) over Will Diana (Eden Prairie) by fall

195 Julian Berg (Eden Prairie) over Lano Oduwaiye (Simley) by fall

220 Gavin Nelson (Simley) received a forfeit

285 Soren Herzog (Simley) received a forfeit

Albert Lea won over Eden Prairie 48-15.

106 Anthony Heim (Eden Prairie) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) by decision 4-2

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie) by decision 6-5 120 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) over Zytavius Williams (Eden Prairie) by major decision 12-4 126 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Joseph Heim (Eden Prairie) over by major decision 13-5 132 Brody Ignazsewski (Albert Lea) over Zach Weismann (Eden Prairie) by major decision 11-3 138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea) over Jafari Vanier (Eden Prairie) by decision 6-4 145 Terae Dunn (Eden Prairie) over Kameron Nelson (Albert Lea) by fall 152 Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) received a forfeit 160 Mason Attig (Albert Lea) over London Bui (Eden Prairie) by decision 2-0 170 Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea) received a forfeit 182 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) over Will Diana (Eden Praire) by decision 6-4 195 Julian Berg (Eden Prairie) over Brycin Kirsch (Albert Lea) by fall 220 Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) received a forfeit 285 Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) received a forfeit The team will wrestle again on Thursday when they face off against Northfield and Faribault in some Big 9 action.