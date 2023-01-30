Area wrestlers take to the mats in Goodnature Memorial Tourney

Published 5:50 am Monday, January 30, 2023

By Submitted

Photos by Laura Mae Murtaugh

Youth from all over the area participated in the annual Corey Goodnature Memorial Tournament Saturday at Albert Lea High School.

Goodnature was killed in 2005 while performing a rescue mission in Afghanistan.

Email newsletter signup

More News Main

Wind chill advisory in effect as bitter cold temperatures set in

Minnesota Senate votes to guarantee abortion rights, sends bill to governor

Big Lots opens in Northbridge Mall

New Albert Lea girls basketball three-point record set

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections