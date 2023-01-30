Area wrestlers take to the mats in Goodnature Memorial Tourney
Published 5:50 am Monday, January 30, 2023
Don and Deb Goodnature, parents of Corey Goodnature, stand for the national anthem Saturday durring the tournament in memory of their son, who was killed in 2005 when his helicopter was shot down by enemy fire in Afghanistan. Photo courtsy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Youth from all over the area participated in the annual Corey Goodnature Memorial Tournament Saturday at Albert Lea High School.
Goodnature was killed in 2005 while performing a rescue mission in Afghanistan.