At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

EDINA — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall.

The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Edina city spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.

Police Chief Todd Milburn said someone fired a shot in the mall floor, was wounded and ran to a waiting car. Officers are searching for two people in connection with the incident, he said.

The shooting prompted authorities to lockdown half the mall for about 45 minutes. Officials also closed the nearby Hennepin County Service Center for the day.

Nineteen-year-old Johntae Hudson was shot and killed in the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Four teen-agers have been charged in his death.