Awards given to Albert Lea soccer team

Albert Lea Girls 2022 Soccer Team awards were given out recently. Varsity awards given out, from left, MVP Overall, Kailey Boettcher; Most Improved, Makenzie Vandersyde; MVP Offense, Mika Cichosz; MVP Defense, Kendall Kenis; and Coaches Award, Madison Vandersyde. Provided
JV awards were, from left, MVP Overall, Aliyah Heideman; MVP Offense, Haley Austinson; MVP Defense, Lindsey Ramirez; Most Improved, Eh John; Coaches Award, Sydney Kolker. Provided
Big Nine All Conference Award was given to Madison VanderSyde, and Big Nine Honorable Mention was given to Kendall Kenis. Provided
The 9A awards were as follows, from left, Coaches Award, Tayler McKinney; MVP Offense, Marlee Goskeson; MVP Defense, Mia Ciavarelli-Gonzales; Most Improved, Ahtziri Resendiz-Turrabiartes; and MVP Overall, Adava Warrington. Provided