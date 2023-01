Birth announcement Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Rainor Paul Olson

Jonathan and Amanda Olson of Albert Lea announce the birth of a son, Rainor Paul Olson.

He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.

Rainor was born on July 6, 2022, at River Valley Birth Center in St. Peter. He joins siblings Thorin, Viggo, Solvei and Roric.

Grandparents are Robert and Candice Herman and Jeff and Carol Olson, all of Albert Lea.