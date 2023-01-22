Bulldogs compete in North Butler Tournament Published 2:13 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

A banged up Lake Mills wrestling team wrestled in Greene Saturday and had a solid showing from the wrestlers who were able to compete.

Nursing several injuries and some illness, the Bulldogs filled only half of the 14 weight classes.

“It has been a couple tough weeks on the injury front for our team,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “The kids who wrestled today competed hard, and there were several bright spots for us.”

One highlight for Lake Mills was sophomore Wyatt Hanna pinning his way through the 220-pound weight class on his way to a title.

Classmate Hayden Helgeson also made the finals but lost to finish as runner-up at 120 pounds.

All seven competitors placed in their respective weight class

“We had some very good performances, and we can see improvements from some of our wrestlers,” Brandenburg said. “Hopefully, we can get healthy this week and regroup for the Top of Iowa Conference Tournament next weekend.”

Team scores: Wilton 271, Nashua-Plainfield 233.5, Wapsie Valley 144, Logan-Magnolia 139, Lake Mills 95.5, Tipton 81, North Butler-Clarksville 59.5, BCLUW-SH 34, Rockford 25.

Finals: 106- Jayden Rinken (N-P) dec. Mason Shirk (W), 6-4. 113- Austin Etzel (W) pinned Nic Brase (N-P), 4:57. 120- Gabe Brisker (W) dec. Hayden Helgeson (LM), 7-3. 126- Jayden Rinken (N-P) dec. Cobrin Reisz (Lo-Ma), 6-2. 132- Tanner Arjes (NB-C) pinned Jordan Dusenberry (W), :28. 138- Kanen Decker (WV) inj. def. Trae Hagen (W). 145- Hayden Hill (W) dec. Devon Blanchard (N-P), 9-4. 152- Garrett Burkle (W) dec. Jackson Carey (N-P), 6-4 ot. 160- Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) tech. fall Owen Milder (W), 19-4. 170- Titus Evans (N-P) pinned Gatlin Rogers (W), :52. 182- Kaden Shirk (W) dec. Cannon Joerger (WV), 6-0. 195- Aiden Sullivan (N-P) dec. Derek Hilsenbeck (WV), 7-6. 220- Wyatt Hanna (LM) pinned Aiden Hewitt (W), 3:31. 285- Alex Kaufmann (W) dec. Sean May (BCL), 4-3.

Other Lake Mills finishes: 3rd: Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Austin Stene (145); 4th: Garrett Ham (160); 5th: Royce Peterson (126); 6th: Justin Rygh (138).