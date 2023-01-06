Bulldogs take three at Top of Iowa Conference quad Published 5:07 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

9 Lake Mills wrestlers make personal records in quad

FOREST CITY — Lake Mills wrestlers made the short trip to Forest City for a Top of Iowa Conference quad on Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs started the evening by beating West Fork, 78-3.

North Butler-Clarksville was the next opponent, and Lake Mills handled them as well, 66-15, backed by eight pins.

“For the first dual out since winter break, I thought the kids were aggressive and wrestled well,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “It was the first time all season we have had all our starters in the lineup.”

In the finale, the squad wrestled rival Forest City and put together a great team effort to hammer the Indians, 53-22. Winning 10 of 14 bouts and collecting six pins helped Lake Mills to the blowout victory.

“What a great way to start the second half of the season,” Brandenburg said. “The Forest City dual was much closer last year, but the kids put forth a much better effort than a year ago.”

Nine Bulldogs finished the evening with 3-0 individual records: Lucas Oldenkamp, Geraldo Vazquez, Hayden Helgeson, Steve Brandenburg, Cody Cox, Austin Stene, Garrett Ham, Andrew Grunhovd and Wyatt Hanna.

Lake Mills 66, North Butler-Clarksville 15

126- Aiden Morrison (N) maj. dec. Royce Peterson, 14-4. 132- Tanner Arjas (N) tech. fall Carter Christianson, 16-0. 138- Steve Brandenburg (L) pinned Stroker Koop, 1:30. 145- Cody Cox (L) pinned Ryland Pitzenberger, :29. 152- Austin Stene (L) pinned Sam Martinez, :54. 160- Garrett Ham (L) won by forfeit. 170- Beau Kaufman (L) pinned Hunter Hughes, 1:56. 182- MaKade Bloker (N) pinned Joe Young, :15. 195- Ethan Lawson (L) won by forfeit. 220- Andrew Grunhovd (L) pinned Blaze Weinmann, :50. 285- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Kevin Knapp, :25. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Weston Miller, 2:10. 113- Geraldo Vazquez (L) won by forfeit. 120- Hayden Helgeson (L) pinned Jaxon Miller, 3:13.

Lake Mills 53, Forest City 22

126- Peterson (L) dec. Noah Brones, 5-1. 132- Gavin Grunhovd (F) maj. dec. Christianson, 13-5. 138- Brandenburg (L) pinned Jeremiah Tegland, :53. 145- Cox (L) won by forfeit. 152- Stene (L) pinned Angel Vidal, 3:50. 160- Ham (L) pinned Brody Cooper, :29. 170- Jaycob Guthart (F) pinned Josiah Kjeldahl, 4:00. 182- Kellen Moore (F) pinned Kaufman, 1:43. 195- Grunhovd (L) dec. Brock Good, 8-4. 220- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Colby Krustinger, 1:47. 285- Caleb Cooper (F) won by forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp (L) tech. fall Deegan Moore, 15-0. 113- Vazquez (L) pinned David Schaumberg, 1;04. 120- Helgeson (L) pinned Ben Norland, 1:21.