March 8, 1953 – Dec. 13, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Charlotte “Cindy” (Chrs) Stieren, 69, Lake Lillian, Minn. and Englewood, Fla., died Tuesday, Dec. 13, in her home.

A celebration of life will be held.

Arrangements by Englewood Community Funeral Home.