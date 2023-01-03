City asks residents to help prevent street flooding by keeping stormwater drains open Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

With the current stormy weather, city of Albert Lea crews are working to keep stormwater drains open and flowing to prevent street flooding.

With nearly 2,000 drains within city limits, the Public Works Department is asking residents for their assistance. If you are removing snow and ice around your home, please check nearby storm drains in the curbs and unblock them if needed.

By preventing ice dams from blocking the drains, stormwater will continue to drain off the streets instead of ponding that can lead to hazardous conditions.

The city thanks residents for their assistance, according to a press release.