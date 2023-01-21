Classes available, preschool registration coming up through Community Education Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by John Double

The new year is a time many people look to try new things or experiences, add or improve healthy habits, and look at planning for their upcoming year. What will you do in 2023 to help improve your health, expand your horizons or learn something new? Our Albert Lea Community Education has many different class options for learners of all ages.

Over the winter break, Community Education mailed out our Winter/Spring Booklet with many new classes and activities for our community to enjoy. Our booklet is also available online using the “View Current Catalog” button on our Community Education website. We have several new collaborative classes expanding our class options and many returning popular classes and opportunities. Have you experienced a Community Education course recently? If not, look at our options and strongly consider becoming involved in one of our variety of courses.

Preschool registration for the 2023-24 school year is starting this upcoming week. On Thursday, Jan. 26, between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., families can register at the Brookside Education Center in Room 113 (Please use door B to enter the school). If you miss this opportunity, we will be doing a registration event again on Feb. 28 or you can contact Amber Mattson at (507) 379-4838 to get enrolled. We look forward to your participation in our preschool programs!

Albert Lea Community Education is also looking for your feedback and insights. Included in our booklet is a QR Code to a community survey. It can either be found on Page 3 of the booklet or you can access it by going to https://forms.gle/e97tEn7jywaGomrX8 to complete this brief survey. We are looking for your input on classes and opportunities you’d like to see us bring to our community and for your feedback to improve our programming as a whole. Thank you, in advance, for your time to take this survey — your feedback is appreciated and valued.

John Double is the executive director of Albert Lea Community Education.