Community teen event this week

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By Submitted

Youth 12 to 18 are invited to Grace Christian Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday for “Nights of Sharing.” The aim of the monthly event is to provide youth a safe place to come for the purposes of connection, conversation and community. Each event will focus on a particular topic such as suicide, drug use and abuse and healthy relationships. Each event will have free food, prizes, giveaways and a positive message. Enter through the white side door.
The event is sponsored by Substance Abuse Frontline Emergency Response.

