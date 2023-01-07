Community teen event this week Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Youth 12 to 18 are invited to Grace Christian Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday for “Nights of Sharing.” The aim of the monthly event is to provide youth a safe place to come for the purposes of connection, conversation and community. Each event will focus on a particular topic such as suicide, drug use and abuse and healthy relationships. Each event will have free food, prizes, giveaways and a positive message. Enter through the white side door.

The event is sponsored by Substance Abuse Frontline Emergency Response.