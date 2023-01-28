Court dispositions: Oct. 12-13, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 12

Jeremiah Darwin Vanriper, 41, 1428 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. 2/4/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – driving with a controlled substance in the body. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 275 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,055. 2/14/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed. 3/20/21 offense. Count 1: Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – driving with a controlled substance in the body. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 275 days, credit for one day served. Serve as work release. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,055. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Oct. 13

Jacob John Griffin, 26, 2306 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Elizabeth Ann Marcoot, 55, 1815 4th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possess schedule one, two, three, four – not small amount marijuana – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day, Stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 23 days, credit for 23 days. Fees $130.

Charlie Domontie Morris the third, 27, 1013 W. Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Felipe Julian Carrizales, 28, 118 Front St. E., Albert Lea. 10/2/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. 10/1/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Michael Paul St. Romain, 63, 1621 Portland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Gambling – lessor of premises may not participate lawful gambling at premises. Fees $280.

Breanna Kay Hildenbrand, 22, 3904 Patricia Ave., Urbandale, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.