Court dispositions: Oct. 5-12

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 5

Jayme Dean Anderson, 27, no address. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 44 days served. Fees $130. Count 2: Tamper or with motor vehicle or enter without owner permission. Dismissed. Count 3: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Tyler Austin Cournoyer, 24, 1304 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 175 days, credit for five days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Jacobson Shawn Lawrence, 24, 46142 180th Ave., Zumbrota. Count 1: Felony fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 101 days, credit for 101 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $405. Count 2: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed.

Christine Catherine Thofson, 49, 918 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – school bus – fail to stop – misdemeanor. Fees $655.

Terrence Dion White, 40, 307 37th St. SW., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Julio Cesar Mendez, 28, 3804 3rd Pl. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 93 days, credit for 93 days served. Fees $580.

Kevin Osborn Coats, 26, 600 Burton Ln, Fairmont. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Thomas Allen Fynbo, 22, 717 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of marijuana – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for five days, credit for five days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Pantaleon Ortiz Garcia, 45, 619 5th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Blake Andrew Power, 29, 1528 State St., Quincy, IL. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle in motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Aaron Christopher Worley, 35, 2966 Rosselle St., Jacksonville, FL. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oct. 6

David August Reiswitz, 44, 713 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. 1/2/20 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 239 days, credit for 126 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. 2/22/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 3: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Cameron Michael Smith, 26, 71-1711 Puu Napoo Dr., Kailua Kona, HI. Count 1: Drugs – possession of LSD – third-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $280. Count 2: Drugs: possession of ten grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin – third-degree felony. Dismissed.

Oct. 7

Desirae Dawn Farr, 39, 252 E. Vine St., Owatonna. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 19 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 16 days, credit for 16 days served. Restitution $341.77. Fees $155. Community work service for 40 hours.

Michael Madrigal, 47, 1606 Portland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jose Adan Mendoza III, 25, 2312 Doral Ave., Albert Lea. 3/2/20 offense. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for 365 days. Total Jail credit is 366 days. Fees $205. Count 2: Threats of violence – felony. Dismissed. 7/23/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Local confinement for 216 days, credit for 216 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Steven Anthony Moreno, 32, 1003 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 13 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 29 days, credit for 29 days served. Fees $205.

James Robert Aitken, 40, 80572 2nd Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Predatory offender registration violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 24 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Fees $130.

Theresa Mae Book, 37, 1560 Hwy. 69, Klemme, IA. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 133 days, credit for 133 days served. Fees $205. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle, body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Alexander David Peterson, 22, 506 East 8th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Cody Orvin Rowe, 20, 915 Maplehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oct. 10

Quindell Lashawn Jefferson, 24, 1804 350th St., Manly, IA. 3/17/22 offense. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Give Peace Officer false name or birthdate. Dismissed. 6/14/22 offense. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 67 days, credit for 67 days served. Community work service for 40 hours. Concurrent with other case. Fees $155.

Blake Joseph Rucker, 32, 255 Evenson St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Oct. 11

DeWayne Alan Carlsgaard, 52, 1030 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Mario Eduardo Atilano Herrera, 26, 538 Madison St. S., Thompson, IA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 45/30. $60.

Lay Poe, 29, 802 9th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Emma Kathleen Sullivan, 23, 281 State St. E., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Charlotte May Webb, 34, 124 Cedar Ave. N., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Linda Lee Castillo, 44, 236 12th St. NE, Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $805. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Wade Garret Wagner, 28, 920 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Devin James Burmeister, 18, 1422 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220.

Miguel Neri Flores Gonzalez, 42, 960 S. Jason St., Denver Co. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Sarah Renee Gordon, 43, 1905 400th St., Kensett, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Anastasia Taleen Smallfield, 53, 690 Lynnwood Dr., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Oct. 12

Jessica Del Angel, 31, 405 5th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – school bus – stop signal extended/red lights flashing. Fees $280.

Israel Bridido Villarreal, 25, 4526 35th St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $255.

Michael Christopher Avritt, 31, 211 E. Main St., Myrtle. 8/21/22 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 23 days served. Fees $80. 9/9/22 offense. Count 1: Theft of services. Local confinement for 12 days, credit for 12 days served. Fees $85.

Pha Or Gee, 34, 1603 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 335 days, credit for eight days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.