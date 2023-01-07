Court dispositions: Sept. 13-21, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Sept. 13

Justin Patrick John Clack, 35, 919 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Email newsletter signup

Jennifer Marie Klassen, 38, 909 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Tamera Lynn McLaughlin, 55, 800 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Jordan Maurice Freeman, 31, 1202 McNaughton Way, Spencer, IA. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $150.

Casey Lee Stalock, 42, 23089 758th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605.

Cassandra Ann Vander Woude, 44, 702 17th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – duty to drive with care – speed greater than reasonable. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Restitution $725.15. Fees $155.

Joshua Perez, 29, 4573 Apple Ave., Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor test refusal. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 176 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

Mario Ernesto Pimentel Saldana, 45, 116 N. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Sept. 14

Benjamin David Johnson, 27, 616 State St. W., Kiester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dallas Ray Reyes, 19, 1003 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Cheyenne Katherine Severtson, 24, 214 Pearl St. E., Albert Lea. Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Aleauh Renee Daggs-Powell, 21, 17628 Lorence Way, Eden Prairie. Count 1: Drugs – possession or sale of marijuana less than 42.5 grams. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Sept. 15

Rose Isabella Almaraz, 23, 114 Lake Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Eric Allan Alm-Morgan, 31, 4257 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – vehicle registration, permit or plates required. Fees. $30.

Brock James Barrientos, 20, 819 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – third-degree gross misdemeanor – reduce value $501-$1,000. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 175 days, credit for five days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,585.84. Fees $80.

Travis Allen Cameraon, 42, 1908 Bimelich Ln., Albert Lea. 6/28/20 offense. Count 1: Harassment restraining order – violate restraining order – misdemeanor. Count 2: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 81 days, credit for nine days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $655. Count 2: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. 4/16/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed.

McKayla Florence Hernandez, 23, 915 Maple Hill Dr., Albert Lea. 12/29/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 57 days served. Fees $80. 2/2/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 45 days, credit for 45 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $80. 6/21/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 47 days, credit for 43 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $80.

Travares Aaron Walker, 39, 3 6th Ave. NW, Faribault. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 307 days, credit for 58 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $655.

Roy Layton Bivans, 43, 5 Central Ave., Humboldt, NE. Count 1: Exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight. Fees $1,080.

Adam Jacob Browder, 25, 506 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280.

Joshua Richard Kelly, 29, 509 N. 6th St., Lake City. Count 1: Fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 165 days, credit for 160 days served. Fees $205.

Sept. 19

Caleb Garrett Gaard, 20, 1319 Foothill Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200.

Ronnie Dean Bryan, 75, 621 W. Park Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/55. Fees $220.

Kam Michael Collins, 54, 4597 NE 23rd Ave., Des Moines, IA. Count1: CMV – no current medical certificate in possession. Fees $180.

Shane Philip Engen, 18, 204 5th Ave. SE, Little Falls. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Larios Juarez Gaspar, 36, 1091 ½ Center Pl., Dubuque, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Joshua Richard Kelly, 29, 509 N 6th St., Lake City. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 165 days, credit for 161 days served. Fees $205.

Sept. 20

Tyrell James Baldwin, 19, 403 E. Hawthorne St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

Barbara Ann Pulley, 56, 1604 Bay Oaks Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly house – peace, comfort or decency disturbed. Fees $200.

Shanoh Marie Armstrong, 45, 309 Vine Ave., Albert Lea. Felony fugitive from justice. Extradition waived.

Sept. 21

Jasmine Lee Flink Whelan, 24, 403 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Dah Ler, 18, 619 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Count 2: Traffic – reckless driving. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $390.

Soe Naing, 48, 808 Clausen Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Threats of violence – felony. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 270 days, credit for 94 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Randy Charles Bangert, 66, 65372 230th St., Alden. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $780.

Andrew Audstin Emerson Brown, 30, 1110 4th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Sept. 22

Dietrich Joe Clark-Robinson, 19, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – possession of methamphetamine. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Dylan James Kroupa, 29, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jessica Marie Lawson, 32, 704 Lake St. N, Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

Gary Lee Liscano, 36, 219 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 56/30. Fees $100.

Axel Xavier Christensen, 19, 825 Newton Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 82/55. Fees $280.

Sabrina Lynn Eenigenburg, 30, 233 E. Vine St., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.