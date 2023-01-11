Court dispositions: Sept. 22-Oct. 4, 2022 Published 8:06 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Sept. 22

Caleb Garrett Gaard, 20, 1319 Foothill Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Antonio Lamour Goodwill, 40, 709 1st Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Gregory James Hanson, 46, 308 Garden Rd., Albert Lea. Amended court decision. Count 1: Criminal sex conduct – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – non consensual sex contact. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $5,000. Fees $130. Count 2: Criminal sex conduct – fourth-degree felony. Dismissed.

Malenda Faye McClurg, 39, 2115 Stevens St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – operate unregistered vehicle without plates on public streets. Fees $100.

Christopher Terrill Thomas, 38, 30 3rd St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 27 days. Supervised probation for one year. Concurrent with other case. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $130. Concurrent with other case.

May Day, 27, 24220 534th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Rafael Esteban Deanda, 54, W. 2018 76th St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jose Elias Munoz Quintanilla, 38, 2311 Anzio Dr., Dallas, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Emily Barbara Nagel, 24, 2201 Blaisdell Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 103/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Careless driving. Fees $100.

Louis Ray Price, 68, 912 Camino Osito NE, Albuquerque, NM. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

Jessica Eloisa Sandoval, 42, 6312 Bloomington Ave., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

George Carter Sayon, 34, 2100 Grand Ave., West Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 363 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,080

Sept. 23

Elvin Manuel Jimenez, 24, 317 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200.

Darlene Mavis Kline, 73, 730 Alcove St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – vehicle registration permit or plates required. Fees $30. Count 4: Traffic – driver entering or crossing roadway from non-roadway fails to yield. Fees $50.

Cynthia Sue Van Riper, 66, 1428 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Registration – no plates or insignia registered. Fees $180.

Luke David Buchanan, 42, 233 N. 17th Ct., Brighton, CO. Count 1: Assault – third-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Restitution $5,944.92. Fees $180. Local confinement for 90 days. Count 2: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Damage to property – third-degree gross misdemeanor – reduced value $501-$1,000. Dismissed.

Jesus Adrian Arreola Grajeda, 25, 4497 Clover Ln. A, Eagan. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sept. 26

Jennifer Lynn Christensen, 50, 1329 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Dogs running at large. Fees $130. Count 2: Dogs running at large. Fees $50.

William Jay Kirchner, 33, homeless. Count 1: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peace Officer. Local confinement for 30 days. Count 2: Traffic – pedestrian crossing roadway not at crosswalk, fails to yield right of way. Local confinement for 30 days.

Jeffrey Scott Schultz, 52, 1388 Troon Dr., Sun Prairie, WI. Count 1: Traffic – reckless driving. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $390. Count 2: Traffic – driver turning left fails to yield right of way to oncoming traffic. Dismissed.

Kyle Kenneth Stanbrough, 24, 133 W. William St., Albert Lea. ount 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle –driver violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Tashanna Strong, 27, 2965 Country Dr., Little Canada. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Restitution reserved.

Miranda Rae Stulzman, 43, 605 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Jayde Asher Cornelius, 20, 85103 Prairiewood Dr., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed.

Aidan Reece Cummings, 20, 15008 650th Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed.

Samantha Lou Green, 28, 307 Central Ave. S., Geneva. 9/15/20 offense. Count 1: Public nuisance – annoy, injure or endanger safety. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180. 3/24/22 offense. Count 1: Public nuisance – annoy, injure or endanger safety. Dismissed. 4/28/22 offense. Count 1: Public nuisance – annoy, injure or endanger safety. Dismissed. 5/12/22 offense. Count 1: Public nuisance – annoy, injure or endanger safety. Dismissed.

Kanin Todd Hable, 20, 2571 Stoney Creek Dr., Owatonna. Count 1: Fleeing a Peach Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $310. Count 3: Liquor – possession by person under 21. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $465.

Sydney Shari Koziolek, 21, 32603 670th Ave., New Richland. Count 1: Social host. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Dillon James Roberts, 30, 307 Central Ave. S., Geneva. Count 1: Public nuisance – anny, injure or endanger safety. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Spencer Paul Tufte, 22, 32603 670th Ave., New Richland. Count 1: Social host. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

William Maynard Tudor, 33, 507 Tower Pl., Albert Lea. Count 1: ER Big Game – fail to validate deer license/tag. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Todd Wallace Ide, 55, PO Box 155, Geneva. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605 Count 3: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Latesha Janae Jackson, 30, 930 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Open bottle in motor vehicle. Fees $100.

Maverick Harold Knutson, 19, 77477 125th St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Assali Ali Mussa, 23, 4700 E. 6th St., Sioux Falls, SD. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Sept. 27

Ashley Marie Estrada, 34, 75463 160th St., Albert Lea. Amended court decision. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for six days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $75. Sentence to service for 40 hours for indeterminate.

Tony Michael Schoepf, 32, 307 Glenn Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – failure to stop for traffic control signal. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 63/40. Fees $140.

James R. DeMarsh, 38, 166 Maple St., Crystal Lake, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 96/70. Fees $280.

Leah T. Whitfield, 23, Ankeny, IA. Traffic – speeding 103/70. Fees $380.

Sept. 28

Alexander Forrest Goebel, 20, 1906 Bayview Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Naam Latrell Matthews, 41, 800 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Carlos Kevin Ramirez-Rosas, 22, 1153 N. 7th St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

Sept. 29

Francisco Huerta-Rosas Francisco, 35, 1614 Sunset St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license endorsement for vehicle driven. Fees $180.

Dajuan Tru Abrego, 19, 911 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Michelle Dawn Jefferson, 40, 136 Meskwaki Rd., Tama, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Yemeni Martinez Coate, 38, 4033 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Rachel Elizabeth Schowalter, 25, 1109 Newton Ave. N., Minneapolis. Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220

Sept. 30

Benjamin John Aller, 24, 1889 Mendel Ave. N., Lake Elmo. Count 1: Hunting – transportation of firearms – loaded firearm. Fees $180.

Venancio Aguilar Maldonado, 30, 1005 5th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oct. 3

McKayla Florence Hernandez, 23, 915 Maple Hill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI _ test refusal – third-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 295 days, credit for 70 days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $655. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Mollie Sue Monson, 44, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

Randy Lee Nicol, 67, 78389 180th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take big game – over limit. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Matthew James Manthey, 18, 7149 Logan Ave. N., Brooklyn Center. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 105/70. Fees $380.

Lorenzo Mendoza-Barrios, 32, 807 5th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oct. 4

Preston James Lein, 30, 975 Beach St., St. Paul. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Give Peace Officer false name. Dismissed.

Roberta Puga Rosas, 45, 628 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Kelly Florence Beach, 47, 415 Linden St., New Ulm. Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Oscar Manuel Valdez, 31, 8508 Citrus Spring St., Mission, TX. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees: $1,005.

Eric Michael Brannon, 20, 8523 878 Rd., Ponca, NE. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 72/55 in temporary posted work zone. Fees $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.