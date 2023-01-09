Cynthia Diane Schroeder, age 64, of Wells, MN, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home in Wells, MN surrounded by family after a seven-year battle with cancer. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wells, MN, with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 4:00-7:00PM at Nasinec Funeral Home (789 Business Park Dr., Wells, MN 56097) and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Wells, MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Cindy Diane was born June 24, 1958 in Albert Lea, MN the daughter of Merlyn Sr. and Marjorie (Skov) Swehla. She grew up on a farm in Alden, MN. Cindy graduated from Alden-Conger High School in Alden, MN. On March 22, 1975, she married Terry Schroeder and to this union four children were born. Cindy devoted 33 years as a Nursing Assistant where she made lifelong friendships. Later she was a rural mail carrier with the Wells Post Office right up to the time of her diagnosis. Known as “The Cake Lady” making and baking cakes for many occasions for many people’s special events, especially her children and grand-children’s birthdays. Cindy enjoyed catering in her earlier years and was known for her potato salad. Cindy enjoyed camping, meeting up with her great group of friends for coffee, and most of all spending time with family and attending her kids and grandkids events.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 47 years Terry Schroeder of Wells, MN; her children Mark (Tina) Schroeder of Owatonna, MN, Lisa (Shaun) Olson of Wells, MN, Derek Schroeder of Wells, MN, and Heather (Mike) Obermeyer of Walters, MN; grandchildren: Drew, Trevor and Karli Schroeder; Hayley, Hannah and Brennan Olson; Cole and Taylor Schroeder; Brielle, Ellery, Addilyn and Lyndee Obermeyer; sister Wendy (Bruce) Niebuhr of Alden, MN; brother Merlyn Jr. (Lori) Swehla of Alden, MN; sister-in-law Trudy (Jerry) Pitcher of Wells, MN; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and their families.

She was preceded in death by father Merlyn Sr. (2007) and mother Marjorie (2021), father-in-law Marvin Schroeder (1999) and mother-in-law LaVaun Schroeder (2017).