DEED awards contamination cleanup grants, including 1 at site of more potential apartments on Blazing Star Landing Published 6:47 am Friday, January 6, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday it has awarded $2.58 million to six Minnesota communities to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment.

DEED’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $411 million in private investment. The funding is expected to create or retain 240 jobs and establish 1,158 housing units — 409 of which will be affordable housing. This grant round will also fund the investigation and clean-up of 78.16 acres

“We’re excited about supporting the creation of more jobs and higher tax revenues through these grants, which will help transform land that was formerly unlivable,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These Contamination Cleanup Grants are an important investment in our communities and lead to strong economic growth.”

Email newsletter signup

Since its inception, the program has awarded 624 grants — more than $205 million. As a result, 3,993 acres have been assessed and cleaned up, 50,608 jobs have been created or retained, and more than $9.8 billion in private investment has been leveraged.

The Contamination Cleanup Grants cover up to 75% of the costs to investigate and clean up polluted sites. Cities, port authorities, housing and redevelopment authorities, economic development authorities and counties are eligible to receive a grant.

The projects include the following:

City of Albert Lea – Blazing Star Apartments phase two and three

The city of Albert Lea is awarded $456,345 in cleanup funding for a 4.5-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants on the Blazing Star Landing. Historically part of a large meat packing facility and former dump, this site will be redeveloped into two, 48-unit apartment buildings, as well as two garage buildings. The project is anticipated to create one job, increase the local tax base by $124,000, and leverage $14.4 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the city of Albert Lea.

City of Minneapolis – 200 Central

The city of Minneapolis is awarded $308,135 in cleanup funding for this 0.8-acre site contaminated with benzene and other contaminants. Historically used as a gas station and an athletic club, and most recently a funeral home, this site will be redeveloped into a 27-story, 359-unit mixed-use apartment building with 3,800 square feet of ground level retail space. The project is anticipated to create seven jobs, increase the local tax base by $1,599,822, and leverage $133 million in private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and other grant sources.

City of Minneapolis – 2301 California Street NE

The city of Minneapolis is awarded $508,359 in cleanup funding for this 2.63-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically used as a railroad corridor and for grain storage, this site will be redeveloped into a six-story, 160-unit mixed-use apartment building with 23,000 square feet of production space. The project is anticipated to create 11 jobs, retain 15 jobs, increase the local tax base by $361,343, and leverage $70 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and other grant sources.

City of Minneapolis – 3030 Nicollet

The city of Minneapolis is awarded $274,434 in cleanup funding for this 2.64-acre site contaminated with benzene and other contaminants. Historically used for railroad operations and most recently occupied by a bank, this site will be redeveloped into a seven-story, 110-unit mixed-use apartment building with 15,000 square feet of retail space. The project is anticipated to create 31 jobs, retain 24 jobs, increase the local tax base by $159,606, and leverage $40 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and other grant sources.

City of Minneapolis – Seven Points

The city of Minneapolis is awarded $241,050 in cleanup funding for this 1.4-acre site contaminated with chlorinated solvents and other contaminants. Historically used for auto repair and dry cleaning, and most recently part of a retail mall, this site will be redeveloped into a seven-story, 267-unit mixed-use apartment building with 11,159 square feet of retail space. The project is anticipated to create 30 jobs, increase the local tax base by $648,528, and leverage $86.5 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and other grant sources.

City of Minneapolis – Northrup King

The city of Minneapolis is awarded $377,573 in cleanup funding for this 13.18-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically used for coal storage and oil storage tanks, and more recently as commercial/industrial space for artist studios and businesses, this project will repurpose three vacant buildings into 84 housing units and 8,120 square feet of creative business space. The project is anticipated to create five jobs, increase the local tax base by $193,472, and leverage $41 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and other grant sources.

City of North St. Paul – Lillie Redevelopment

The city of North St. Paul is awarded $179,020 in cleanup funding for this 0.73-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically occupied by a gas station and most recently by a newspaper printing and distribution business, this site will be redeveloped into a four-story, 82-unit mixed-use apartment building with 1,500 square feet of commercial space. The project is anticipated to create four jobs, increase the local tax base by $279,954, and leverage $25.5 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and other grant sources.

City of Sartell – Riverfront Redevelopment

The city of Sartell is awarded $50,000 in investigation funding for this 45.8-acre site. Historically occupied by a large paper mill, this site will be redeveloped into a mix of commercial and residential buildings, as well as public amenity space. The project is anticipated to create 97 jobs and increase the local tax base by $647,021. Matching funds will be provided by the city of Sartell.

St. Louis County – Voyageurs National Park Visitor Center

St. Louis County is awarded $87,240 in cleanup funding for this 2-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically developed as a resort and used for fueling boats, this site will be redeveloped into a 5,000 square-foot visitor center for Voyageurs National Park. The project is anticipated to create four jobs. Matching funds will be provided by Crane Lake Township.

City of Waseca – Warehouse Storage

The city of Waseca is awarded $102,297 in cleanup funding for this 4.48-acre site contaminated with chlorinated solvents. Historically used for metal fabrication and machining, the existing 81,426 square-foot industrial building will be renovated for a truck maintenance and warehousing company. The project is anticipated to create 11 jobs, increase the local tax base by $12,239, and leverage $615,712 of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer.