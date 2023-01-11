Have one of the best places to work in southeast Minnesota? See how you fare in annual program Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Southeast Minnesota Workforce Development Inc. is again seeking to recognize the Best Places to Work in southeast Minnesota.

“Many great employers in our area have used this as a tool to attract and retain valuable talent for their organization,” said Jinny Rietmann, executive director, Workforce Development Inc. “WDI and the Workforce Development boards of southeast Minnesota and Winona want to recognize and promote our best employers and provide them with valuable data to highlight their strengths as well as to show areas that they can continue to grow.”

Any local organization seeking to participate in the Best Places to Work survey will be asked to complete a 40 question, online survey. Personnel Dynamics Consulting Group of Florida will collect the information, analyze the data and provide the results. Every organization participating in the survey will receive a free personalized and confidential report detailing their results of the survey and identifying best practices in the areas of benefits, training

and development, paid time off, performance management programs, growth, advancement and many more. The report is free for every organization that participates in the survey; there is no cost to participate.

The Best Places to Work survey is available at http://bestplacestoworksurvey.com/survey.asp until March 3. People are asked to register as a new user, even if they have completed the survey in previous years.

Multiple winners will be selected in small, medium and large organizational sizes and will be recognized at the annual Workforce Development Forum on April 27. Winning organizations will also be offered the opportunity to use the 2023 Best Places to Work logo on their marketing and recruiting materials.

The Best Places to Work is a national program that recognizes the best employers in local communities. Workforce Development Inc. will survey companies within Freeborn, Mower, Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Olmsted, Houston, Dodge, Fillmore, Wabasha and Winona counties to identify the Best Places to Work in southeast Minnesota.

This is the 13th year in a row that Workforce Development Inc. has sponsored this program for southeast Minnesota.

Those wishing to participate may contact Mike Postma, Workforce Development Inc., at 507.333.2081 or via email at mpostma@wdimn.org for more information.