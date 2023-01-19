Donald L. Leland

Donald (Don) Leland age 98, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023, at Nelson Gables of Alexandria, MN.

Don was born on October 27, 1924, in Becker County near Detroit Lakes, MN. He was the second child of John and Gladys (Root) Leland. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Bakke Church. He graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1942 and entered the workforce employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in September of that year. He spent his entire career with the company retiring in 1983 with 41 years of service.

In 1943 Don entered the U.S. Army serving in England and France in the Signal Corps. When the European war ended his orders were to be transported by ship to Okinawa in the Pacific Theatre. While on board, the war in the Pacific ended and his transport ship was rerouted to New York City.

Don was united in marriage to Olive Hanson on September 15, 1946, in Peterson, MN and they enjoyed 71 years together. The couple lived in St. Charles, MN, Albert Lea, MN and moved to Alexandria in 1984. They were members of First Lutheran Church where Don ushered for many years and Olive served on the council. Don was a member of the American Legion, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Don and Olive enjoyed traveling and together had visited all 50 States and numerous foreign countries. Don’s hobbies were woodworking, wood carving, hunting, fishing, playing bridge and cribbage, golf, listening to country music and men’s quartets.

He is survived by his daughter Barbara (Allen) Rasmussen, son, Bruce (Jan) Leland, grandchildren Quinn (Amber), Anne and Jordan (Cassie) Rasmussen; Molly (Clarke) Comer, Maggie (Joey) Sisser, great grandchildren, Reagan and Cooper Rasmussen, Grant and Callie Comer, Addison Sisser; sister, Lois Walstrom and many nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, infant son Steven, infant brother Curtis Howard, brother Curtis Dean, sister Joyce Holcomb Bengston, and infant granddaughter Rachel Rasmussen.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Army Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.

A visitation will take one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church of Alexandria.

Interment will be in Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria