Douglas A. LeBarron

Douglas Allen LeBarron, age 82, of Austin, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at Comforcare Good Samaritan.

Doug was born April 28, 1940 in Austin, Minnesota to Wesley and Reene (Lafferty) LeBarron. He grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School.

On December 23, 1963 he was united in marriage to Renata Gieser and had two children, but later divorced.

He served in the United States Army from 1963-1965 at Fort Hood, Texas as an infantry sharpshooter. He held many other jobs throughout his life including Weyerhaeuser, Olsen Manufacturing and Alamco Wood Products.

Doug had a great love of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a thirst for knowledge and exploring his whole life.

Doug is survived by his daughters, Sherry (Scott) Jensen of Silver Springs, FL,

Danette (Dale) Meyer of Albert Lea, MN; seven grandchildren, Jeremiah Jensen (fiancee Jennie Stolzenberg) of Austin, MN, Jonathan (Kristin) Friday of Talladega, AL, Jacob Hanson of Phoenix, AZ, Nathan Jensen of Albert Lea, MN, Brianna (Joey) Neely of Albert Lea, MN, Daleney Meyer and Sam Meyer, Albert Lea, MN; six great grandchildren, Ellie, Emma and Elissa Friday, Summer Hanson and Leora and Hayden Neely; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Deanna) LeBarron, Darrel (Lynnae) LeBarron; sister, Meridee Levy; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry Levy; and a brother in infancy.

His life will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin with Chaplain Teresa Turnbull officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Mayer Funeral Home on Wednesday. Military rites will be by American Legion Post #91 and VFW Post #1216. Interment will be in Enterprise Cemetery, Rose Creek.

Special “Thank You” to the staff at Whispering Pines and Comforcare for their care and compassion over the years.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com