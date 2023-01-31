Duane Allan Sippel, age 73, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN, after a long courageous battle with cancer, COPD, and diabetes. Memorial Services will be private with family. A Celebration of Life Service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Duane Allan was born June 13, 1949, son of Robert and Marjorie (Bremer) Sippel. He graduated from Albert Lea High School, the class of 1967 and attended the University of Minnesota earning a degree in Forestry. Duane entered the US Army following college where he held top security clearance as a voice intercept operator. May 4, 1985, he was united in marriage to Nona Parker at the First Presbyterian Church of Albert Lea. His whole life revolved around the family’s 150-year-old farm. He worked hard his whole life. Duane was an avid collector throughout his life, collecting classic cars, neon beer signs, and mirrored advertising. He was a life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, and a member of the Albert Lea Legion Post # 56. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Duane is survived his wife, Nona of Albert Lea, MN; daughters: Lora Millang and Lisa Renaux (Dustin Pond) both of Alden, MN; cherished grandson, Dylan Renaux (Katelynn) of Duluth, MN; beloved granddaughter, Abbigail Renaux of Alden, MN; brother, Terry Sippel of Albert Lea, MN; special nephew, Jaimie Sippel (Jodi Stevens) of Atlanta, GA; niece, Jennifer Adams of Northfield, MN; along with many cousins.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law Lloyd and Bernadine Parker.