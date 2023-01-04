Duplicate bridge results announced

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate bridge was played both Tuesday and Wednesday of Christmas week at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Mason City.

Tuesday winners:

  • First: Jim Fisher and Paul Hanson
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Third & Fourth: Dave Lillemon and Rick Stroup; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

Wednesday winners:

  • First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
  • Third: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
  • Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
  • Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Email newsletter signup

More News

Radon testing during home purchases declined nearly 40%

Court dispositions: Sept. 6-12, 2022

mayo clinic albert lea

Mayo Clinic Health System launches new self-guided ‘Journey to Wellness’ program

ice, snow, rain combine for messy streets

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections