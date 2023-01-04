Duplicate bridge results announced Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Duplicate bridge was played both Tuesday and Wednesday of Christmas week at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Mason City.

Tuesday winners:

First: Jim Fisher and Paul Hanson

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third & Fourth: Dave Lillemon and Rick Stroup; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

Wednesday winners:

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz