Duplicate bridge results announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Duplicate bridge was played both Tuesday and Wednesday of Christmas week at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Mason City.
Tuesday winners:
- First: Jim Fisher and Paul Hanson
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third & Fourth: Dave Lillemon and Rick Stroup; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe
Wednesday winners:
- First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Third: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
- Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz