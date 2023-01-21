Duplicate Bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2023
On Tuesday, five full tables played duplicate bridge at the Austin Senior Center starting at 11:30 a.m.
Winners were the following:
First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Third: Gail Schmidt and Paul Hanson
Fourth: Dave Lilemon and Dave Ring
Fifth: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson
On Wednesday, four tables played and winners were the following:
First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Rick Stroup
Players for Bridge come from Rose Creek, Austin, Mason City and Albert Lea, and the group is hoping for competition from Adams and Grand Meadow.