Duplicate Bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Submitted

On Tuesday, five full tables played duplicate bridge at the Austin Senior Center starting at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Email newsletter signup

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Gail Schmidt and Paul Hanson

Fourth: Dave Lilemon and Dave Ring

Fifth: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

On Wednesday, four tables played and winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Rick Stroup

Players for Bridge come from Rose Creek, Austin, Mason City and Albert Lea, and the group is hoping for competition from Adams and Grand Meadow.

More News

Trying to save at home while egg prices are so high? Consider some alternatives

High egg prices cracking bottom lines of local restaurants

Twenty years after its start, Ruby’s Pantry continues to help families

‘A good way to help people’: Woman has donated more than 4 gallons in the last 20 years

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections