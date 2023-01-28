Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023
Seven teams met and played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center.
Winners were the following:
- First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Third: John Karnes and Dave Lilemon
- Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
On Wednesday, five full tables played. Both sessions start at 11:30, again at the Senior Center in Austin; players coming from Blue Earth, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin; several players come early and eat lunch before game starts. Winners were the following:
- First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Third: Bonnie Fritz and Kay Nelson
- Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters