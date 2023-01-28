Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Submitted

Seven teams met and played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center.

Winners were the following:

  • First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
  • Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
  • Third: John Karnes and Dave Lilemon
  • Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

On Wednesday, five full tables played. Both sessions start at 11:30, again at the Senior Center in Austin; players coming from Blue Earth, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin; several players come early and eat lunch before game starts. Winners were the following:

  • First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Third: Bonnie Fritz and Kay Nelson
  • Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
  • Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

