Duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Seven teams met and played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center.

Winners were the following:

First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: John Karnes and Dave Lilemon

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

On Wednesday, five full tables played. Both sessions start at 11:30, again at the Senior Center in Austin; players coming from Blue Earth, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin; several players come early and eat lunch before game starts. Winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Bonnie Fritz and Kay Nelson

Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters