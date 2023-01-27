Elvira M. Young

Elvira Mildred (Christiansen) Young, 99, of Freeborn, MN, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023 at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Elvira was born on April 24, 1923 to George and Martha (Stoddart) Christiansen in Manchester Township. She attended school at District 16 in Carlston Township through 8th grade and then attended Freeborn High School, graduating in 1941. Following her graduation, she began working for Peter L Christensen at Freeborn Implement and Hardware as a bookkeeper and helper; a job that she spoke highly of and loved.

She wed Elmer Young on July 30, 1946 at Freeborn Congregational Church in Freeborn, MN. Elvira and Elmer continued to make Freeborn their home for 30 years where they raised their 5 children and farmed.

Email newsletter signup

Elvira was a devoted wife and mother and loved life on the farm. She grew various garden vegetables and canned them to enjoy throughout the year. She was known for crocheting beautiful doilies and tablecloths and creating numerous cross stitches for family members. She enjoyed spending time at the Freeborn High School and assisting with the Project Charlie program and being involved with the Freeborn Historical Society.

Elvira was kind and nurturing but was also known for her adventurous spirit. She stayed active playing with her grandchildren; they were the light of her life. Sundays were reserved for family dinners with the entire family and Elvira would cook up a storm and provide a huge meal for everyone who attended. As a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, Elvira, had a lot to brag about and she would often be heard saying “I am so lucky!”.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dale (Linda) Young of New Richland, MN. Rosemarie (Merl) Linder of Holmen, WI, Daniel (Diane) Young of San Antonio, TX, Myrna (Fred) Gommels of Rochester, MN, and Dunnell (Rita) Young from Lake Wales, FL; grandchildren, Chad (Felicia) Young, Shannon (Kris) Young, Shawn Young, Michele (Brian) Coady, Melissa Young, Joshua (Emily) Gommels, Jared Gommels, Nathan Young, and Alicia Young; great-grandchildren, Matthew(Desiree), Jerome, Charlotte, Jerard, Jackson, Hannah and William; great-great grandchildren, Lola and Jasper; sister-in-law, Arlene Christiansen, and brother-in-law, Norbert Groskreutz.

Elvira was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; son, William Earl Young; great grandchildren, Charlene Young and Brandon Young; and siblings, Leona (Elmer) Schwartz, Edith (Elmer) Lee, Art (Edith) Christiansen, Marvin (Lois) Christiansen, and Lyle Christiansen.

A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church in New Richland, MN; Pastor Pamela Jensen will officiate. A visitation will be held on January 31, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Friedrich’s Funeral Home in New Richland, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Freeborn Cemetery, Freeborn, MN at a later date.