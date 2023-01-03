Erma Edna Nelson, 100 years of age, of Albert Lea, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Community.

Erma was born on the family farm in Mansfield Township, MN, on December 30, 1922, to Emil John and Emma A. (Drescher) Radke. She attended the Opdahl School District 74 in Mansfield. On November 25, 1943, she married Russell F. Nelson and together they farmed on the family farm south of Conger in Mansfield Township.

Erma was a helpmate to her husband. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Conger where she taught Sunday School, was a member of WELCA, and held several offices for WELCA.

Email newsletter signup

Erma loved gardening, sewing, and quilting. She loved and took great interest in the family genealogy. She also was a volunteer at St. John’s and held an office in the auxiliary and helped with the serving of Aebleskivers for several years.

She is survived by daughter, JoAnn Nelson; son, Wayne R (Linda) Nelson; five grandchildren: Eric, Kelly (Greg), Mindy (Josh), Nicholas (Lindy), and Alyse (Joshua); two step-grandchildren: Jeremy (Darcy) and Nathan (Mary); great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and step great-great grandchildren.

Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents, and her parents-in-law, also brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law.

Services will be planned for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

A special thanks to the staff at Knutson Place and St John’s.

In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts can be made to Knutson Place.