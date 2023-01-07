EST/IVERSON, R.
Published 7:55 am Saturday, January 7, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Robert Loren
Iverson, aka Robert L.
Iverson, Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-22-1958
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 23, 2023, at 3:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Trisha Ann Iverson, whose address is 218 Main St. W, PO Box 31, Clarks Grove, MN 56016 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 12/14/22
BY THE COURT
Christy Hormann
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
David F. Frundt
FRUNDT, LUNDQUIST & GUSTAFSON, LTD.
117 West 5th Street; PO Box 95
Blue Earth, MN, 56013
Attorney License No: 028550X
Telephone: (507) 526-2177
FAX: (507) 526-4477
Email: dfrundt@flglawfirm.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023
EST/IVERSON, R.