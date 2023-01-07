EST/IVERSON, R. Published 7:55 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Robert Loren

Iverson, aka Robert L.

Iverson, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1958

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 23, 2023, at 3:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Trisha Ann Iverson, whose address is 218 Main St. W, PO Box 31, Clarks Grove, MN 56016 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 12/14/22

BY THE COURT

Email newsletter signup

Christy Hormann

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David F. Frundt

FRUNDT, LUNDQUIST & GUSTAFSON, LTD.

117 West 5th Street; PO Box 95

Blue Earth, MN, 56013

Attorney License No: 028550X

Telephone: (507) 526-2177

FAX: (507) 526-4477

Email: dfrundt@flglawfirm.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023

EST/IVERSON, R.