Evelyn “Evie” Gore

Evelyn (Evie) LaVaune Mellum Gore (age 93) passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 17, 2023 in Mason City, Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the First Lutheran Church of Glenville, MN at 10am. Immediately following the service there will be a time for fellowship at the church. Pastor Kent Otterman will be officiating.

She was born April 3, 1929 near Kensett, Iowa to Edward and Amelia Mellum. She attended school at District#52 “Corner” School near Glenville, MN and Albert Lea High School. Evelyn worked for Encyclopedia Britannica in Chicago, IL until her marriage to Claude “Sparky” Gore after which they moved to Glenville, MN and operated “Sparky’s Standard Service” gas station until 1972.

Evelyn worked in Albert Lea at Wilson-Farmstead for 15 years. She was an active member of the 1st Lutheran Church of Glenville, taught Sunday school, and was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Greenwood Cemetery Auxiliary, VFW of Albert Lea, and board member of the A.G.E. group of Glenville.

Evelyn and her husband Sparky enjoyed snow birding in Mesa, AZ with many friends from around Glenville/Albert Lea, MN area.

In 2010, she and her husband moved to Mason City to live in The Manor (Senior Living Housing). Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, decorating the front entrance of the Manor, and keeping busy with the many friends she made there.

Evie enjoyed her grandchildren, flower gardening, sewing, oil painting, reading, hand-work, snowmobiling, trap shooting, and all her many friends. She was a remarkable oil painter and left many beautiful remembrances for her family to enjoy.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, Matthew Dean (Jill) Gore, John Joseph (Pam) Gore, and seven grandchildren: Andrew (Andrea) Gore, Mitchell (Sara) Gore, Kyle Epsteen (Cassidy Depoy), Jake Epsteen (Mandy Frey), Samuel (Stacey) Gore, Luke (Rachel) Gore, and Karin (Gabriele) De Angelis, thirteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Claude (Feb. 4, 2016), her parents, four brothers and four sisters: Walter, Lloyd, Lawrence, Elmer, Magel, Beulah, Edna, and Ruth.