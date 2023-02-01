First Lutheran Women raise funds for Jack Frost Closet Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Cindy Gandrud of First Lutheran Church Women, presents Carol Jolly from Jack Frost Closet with a check for $500 for their nonprofit work in the community. The First Lutheran Women raised the funds during their annual November Holidays Ahead Bazaar. They dedicated their proceeds to their mission projects and the local program Jack Frost Closet.

Carol Jolly and Corrine Anderson are co-chairs of Jack Frost Closet, which was located in the Skyline Mall. They collect and distribute winter gear to give to area residents in need, including coats, boots, hats and mittens/gloves. The collection of winter gear is a success in part to Fred Thompson — owner of Thompson Sanitation — who offered new garbage bins to be used to collect items. These bins are located throughout Freeborn County.

This is the seventh year of the operation under the nonprofit AZ One and the Shinefest Project. They have served over 7,000 individuals and families in the past, and this year they set a record of helping over 1,000 people in need.

Recently Carol Jolly was personally awarded $1,000 from the Home Federal Seed Money Campaign. For more information on Jack Frost Closet and their hours, call Jolly at 507-509-3466.