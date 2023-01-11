Freeborn County marriage applications: December 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Latoya Ashely Banton, of 1407 Frank Ave., and Chestiana Elaine Danner, of 9407 Frank Ave.

Janette Brenda Otto and Matthew Bryce Wedemeyer-Rix, both of 1712 Gateway Drive

Nari Wah and Pah Kel, both of 206 McArthur Drive

Email newsletter signup

Jason Fred Dauer and Jennifer Lynn Rhiner, both of 1630 Gateway Drive

James Robert Aitken, of 80572 Second Ave., Glenville, and Angela Kae Hoiland, of 101 Netherlands Ave. E., Hollandale.

Mark Todd Combs, of 618 W. Seventh St., Benton, Kentucky, and Linda Francoeur, of 25445 Ipava Ave., Lakeville.