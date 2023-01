Freeborn County marriages: November 2022 Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

November 2022

Amier Le Cordeur and Olivia Brittany Occhipinti, both of 941 North Shore Ave., Albert Lea

Jorge Alexis Melero and Diana Lucia Castro-Santiago, both of 340 W. William St., Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

Paulette Trimble and Michael John O’Byrne, both of 24930 705th Ave., Albert Lea

Justan Taylor Bellrichard and Megan Kristina Knutson, both of 804 E. Richway Drive, Albert Lea