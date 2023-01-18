Freeborn County Museum to hold annual meeting Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village (FCHM) annual meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will begin with a social time, with the formal meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Appetizers and beverages will be available. An RSVP is requested.

Members are invited to join us for our annual meeting and get the inside scoop on the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village as well as the Itasca Rock Garden.

FCHM has been collecting, preserving and sharing the county’s history with the public for 75 years. Now you can help FCHM preserve its collection by adopting an artifact.

Adopting an artifact is a unique way to get involved and provide the support needed to continue to collect and preserve the history of Freeborn County. Surprise a friend or loved one by adopting an artifact in his or her honor or show your pride in our county history by adopting one for yourself.