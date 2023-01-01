Update: Weather Service issues ice storm warning ahead of storm Published 2:12 pm Sunday, January 1, 2023

(Update):

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Waseca, Steele and Freeborn counties ahead of a winter storm.

The warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Significant icing is expected.

The weather agency states total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter inch are possible.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing may result in downed tree branches and power lines.

Travel is strongly discouraged, and if you must travel, you should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

(Original story):

The likelihood of freezing rain and ice accumulation is increasing for south-central Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency states a large system with a lot of moisture will bring widespread heavy precipitation across the region.

Temperatures will be near freezing through the storm, so rain, snow and ice are all possible in Minnesota.

The heaviest precipitation and greatest disruptions are expected Monday evening through Tuesday night.

The Weather Service states Albert Lea has a high chance of at least one-tenth of an inch of ice, but ice could be as thick as a quarter of an inch, impacting trees and powerlines, in addition to causing travel hazards.

The agency states because temperatures will be right near freezing, if temperatures are warmer, it could lead to just rain instead of freezing rain.