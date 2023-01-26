Get to know the police department through Citizens Academy Published 4:19 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

After a brief hiatus, the Albert Lea Police Department will once again be hosting a Citizens Academy.

The Citizens Academy is a community police program started in May 2001. The program offers comprehensive information on the Albert Lea Police Department’s operation policies and procedures.

It is a free course that includes an optional four-hour ride-along with a police officer on a tour of duty. The mission of this program is to forge cooperation and trust between citizens and the Albert Lea Police Department.

The classes are instructed by members of the Albert Lea Police Department.

Participants will hear on topics such as: hiring, FTO (field training officer), police equipment, narcotics, use of force, CSI (crime scene investigations), Community Service Officer (CSO) program and DUI investigations among others. The program is lecture and hands on.

The Citizens Academy will be on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. beginning March 23 and culminate with a graduation ceremony on May 15.

Applicants should reside or work in the city of Albert Lea, must be 18 years of age and submit to a limited background investigation. Classes are limited to 15 applicants.

Applications can be obtained at Albert Lea City Hall, the Freeborn County Government Center (dispatch window) or by contacting Lt. Jeff Strom at 507-377-5254 or e-mail at jstrom@ci.albertlea.mn.us.

Application deadline is Feb. 24.