Halverson Star Class: Recognizing feelings

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Submitted

Halverson students in Tamika Rainwater’s kindergarten class learn how to name feelings and use calm down strategies. They are practicing belly breathing. Provided

