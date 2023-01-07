HEARING Published 7:53 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

City of Hayward, Minnesota in Freeborn County

Hayward Community Center – Monday January 19, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Hayward City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Hayward Community Hall, 201 Main Street, Hayward, MN 56043, to consider rezoning parcel number: 290810020. This parcel is currently zoned Commercial Ag.

If you wish to address the City Council, you will have an opportunity to do so at this meeting. Those not able to be attend, should submit their opinions in writing to the Hayward City Clerk/Treasurer, 20532 810th Avenue, Hayward, Minnesota 56043, PRIOR to the January 19th public hearing.

Kathryn Aase

City Clerk/Treasurer

Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 7, 2023

