In the lead in the first half, Tigers fall to Red Wing Published 11:41 am Monday, January 23, 2023

Albert Lea Tigers came out fierce against Red Wing on Friday.

Red Wing is third in the conference, and the Tigers previously lost to Red Wing by 50 points in the first game of the season.

In the first half, the Tigers outscored Red Wing 24-20 and forced 10 turnovers. The second half, however, brought a turn of events with Red Wing outscoring the Tigers 38-20 to win by 16.

Overall, the Tigers out shot Red Wing with 38% field goal percentage and 30% in three-point range on the night compared to Red Wing’s 32% overall (17% in three-point range). The deciding factor in the game was rebounds, which allowed the Wingers to have 30 more attempted shots than the Tigers.

The Tigers were led by senior Kendall Kenis with 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. Naveah Wacholz added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Jai Maligay finished with eight points, five steals and two assists.

The Tigers will play again Tuesday away against Rochester Mayo. The next home game is Friday against Owatonna.