Independent Management Services expands mental health and addiction services in Albert Lea Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Independent Management Services of MN Inc. has moved to a larger and more expansive location in Albert Lea.

The public is invited to celebrate the occasion by attending an open house from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Jan. 13. The office is at 709 Algon St. in Albert Lea.

Register for door prizes and enjoy the food and beverages as you browse through the new facility.

Email newsletter signup

“We are so pleased to have a building that is built to meet the needs of the community and surrounding counties with the services we provide,” said Dr. Ryan Thorson, CEO and owner.

IMS has for over 27 years provided outpatient addiction services, mental health services, developmental disability services, guardian/conservatorship services, in southeastern Minnesota through both of its locations in Albert Lea and Austin.