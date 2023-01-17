Janice Dero, 84, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on July 16, 1938, in Mora, MN, she was a daughter of the late James and India (Glasgow) Houchin. Living in Albert Lea for most of her life, Janice worked at Kansota Farms and did seasonal work at canning factories. In later years, she worked at Kaffee Hus Café. In 1955 she was united in marriage to Earl Butler and later divorced. In 1963, she was married to Burton Ingvaldson. In 1990, she was married to Joseph Dero.

One of Elvis Presley’s biggest fans, Janice loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards and BINGO, going to rummage sales, and out to the movies. An avid pet lover, Janice was devoted to her many pets and enjoyed taking them for walks. She is remembered as a sweet lady and a friend to all. Janice’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and many friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Deb Deboer, of Eustis, FL, Steve Butler, of Albert Lea, Kathy (Dave) Tart of Spring Valley, Laurie (Scott) Boyer of Albert Lea, Tim Ingvaldson of Oakland, and Jim (Bernice) Ingvaldson of Bagley; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Cindy Houchin, of Nebraska; sister in law Germaine Lemkau of Nebraska; numerous nieces and nephews, including, Joy, Dar and Babe; a special friend, Patty Mangskau; her loyal pets, Buster and Kobi; and her beloved nurses, Shelly and Lora Lee.

In addition to her parents, James and India Houchin, Janice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Dero who passed away in 1998; a great-great-grandson, Julian; three brothers, Erwin, Alvin, and Ernest Houchin; five sisters, Dorothy Oquist, Lucille Martin, Hilda Nelson, Eunice Moser, and Vera Wessels; two nephews, Melvin and Lonnie Houchin; a very special friend, Arlene Saltou; and her many beloved pets.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery.