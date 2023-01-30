Jeanne A Christenson (Zerck), 83, passed away January 26, 2023 at St. John’s Woodlands in Albert Lea. Jeanne was born to Lawrence Herman Zerck and Ada Lucille (Ball) Zerck on March 17, 1939 in Osage IA, where she was raised until moving to Albert Lea, where she graduated from high school. Jeanne met her husband of 45 years in the 70s and they eloped to South Dakota to get married in March of 1978. Together they raised 3 children from Jeanne’s first marriage, Debra, Donna, and Doug.

Jeannie’s family describes her as a tomboy; regularly camping and fishing with her family on the weekends at the family farm and “roughing it” out in nature when she could. During these outing, she loved help keep up with the tradition of Marvin’s buttermilk pancake breakfast on Sunday mornings. She also enjoyed wintering in Tucson, AZ with Marvin each year. Her other hobbies included playing bingo, solving jigsaw puzzles, making bead bracelets, and participating with the local Eagles Club, of which she was a member for 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Christenson; grandparents John and Reka Zerck, and Arthur and Sarah Ball; parents Lawrence and Ada Zerck; Brothers Donald and Richard Zerck; and sisters Dorothy Wencl and Marilyn Johnson.

Left to cherish Jeanne’s memory are her children, Debra Butler of Northwood, IA, Donna (Paul) Butler of Northwood, IA, and Doug Clough of Hollandale, MN; brothers Rick (LeAnn) Zerck of Albert Lea, MN and Stanley (Gerry) Zerck of Bemidji, MN; Six grandchildren, Christina (Tony) Trosper, Katie Butler (Chris Duncomb), Jennifer Butler, Jeffrey Butler, Jeremy Butler, and Jamie Butler; 7 Great grandchildren, Leah, Jessica, and Reina Trosper, Dominic and Cadence Duncomb, David Thompson and Levi Wood, and Quinton Butler; one great-great grandchild Karsyn; Four step-children; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, aids, and all the support staff of St. John’s in Albert Lea for their continued dedication to providing care and comfort to Jeanne during her 8-year residency.

Services will be held at 10:30AM, Thursday, February 2 in the Chapel at St. John’s on Fountain Lake with visitation starting one hour prior. Inurnment will take place at a later date.