Jeffrey Lowell Sullivan, 57 of Clarks Grove, MN, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A celebration of life is being planned for spring.

Jeff was born on May 17, 1965, in Albert Lea, MN to Jeanine and Lowell Sullivan. He battled diabetes starting at the age of 8 years old. Although managing this illness was a way of life for Jeff, the struggles to maintain health were made much more difficult as a result of the diabetes. Jeff grew up in Albert Lea MN and graduated from Albert Lea High School. He married Tammy Prantner and had his first child, Brittany Lopez. Jeff later divorced and was remarried to Lisa Solland. Jeff and Lisa had two children, Zane and Shaylea Sullivan. Jeff and Lisa lived for a time in Illinois before relocating back to Albert Lea, MN. They later divorced. Jeff was a skilled draftsman by trade. He very much enjoyed the outdoors, loved animals, and was very talented in woodworking. You could always find him in his shop creating amazing projects, or searching for specialty tools and exotic woods. Jeff’s biggest love was his family and children. He never missed gatherings or special occasions to be together. Jeff’s quirkiness and sense of humor will be missed by all. Cheers to you “Jammer”!

Jeff was preceded in death by grandparents Gladys and Charles Sullivan and Leslie and Gertie Houim, and his father, Lowell (Lefty) Sullivan of Albert Lea, MN. Jeff is survived by his mother, Jeanine (Dave) Christensen of Clarks Grove, MN; his children, Brittany Lopez of TX, Zane Sullivan of MN, and Shaylea Sullivan of OR; grandchildren Tiara Campa, Eva Campa, Janiyah Lopez, and Ezeriah Jones of TX; siblings Janelle Roehrick, Tari (Joe Munson) Sullivan, Jason “Jay” (Amie Bartlett) Sullivan, and step-brother, Alan Christensen; nieces and nephews, Joshua Jepson, Corey Schwartz, Evan Steinberg, Savanna Reese, Jordan Sullivan, Jazmine Sullivan, Stone Sullivan, Magnolia “Maggie” Sullivan, Rebecca “Becca” (Clinton) Smith, Brett Bartlett, Madison “Maddie” Bartlett, Owen Bartlett, and Jack Bartlett.