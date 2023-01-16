Klatt elected to Minnesota State School Boards Association Published 8:13 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

Albert Lea Area School Board Member Dave Klatt was elected to the Minnesota School Boards Association Board of Directors on Friday.

Klatt will serve a three-year term, running a state board consisting of 13 school board members from each area in the state. His term runs through Dec. 31, 2026. He represents school board members in the southeast area of Minnesota.

MSBA is a statewide nonprofit organization representing 332 Minnesota public school boards. MSBA provides technical assistance, advocates for public school students and offers training opportunities for board members.

Email newsletter signup

MSBA is comprised of 13 districts. School board members from each district elect one board member to a seat on the Board of Directors, which oversees the organization.