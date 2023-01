July 9, 1949 – Dec. 31, 2022

ELLENDALE, Minn. – Larry Otto, 73, Ellendale, Minn., died Saturday, Dec. 31, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7, at Methodist Church in Ellendale. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the church.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.

