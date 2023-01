Letter: Point missing in article about marijuana Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The article in the weekend Tribune about the push to legalize marijuana in Minnesota did not mention an important point. Some of the users of marijuana eventually move on to stronger and sometimes deadly drugs. Some of those people will die or ruin their lives and those of their families.

I guess votes from marijuana activists mean more than those lives!

Greg Donahue

Albert Lea