Letter: Speeders should get jail time Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Over the last few months in my travels on interstates 35 and 90, I have noticed people in the left lane are almost always speeding. Most of them are going about 80 mph and an awful lot of them are going even faster! They all seem to think that the passing lane is the zoom zoom lane and they are allowed to speed.

These speeders are breaking the law and are willfully putting innocent lives in danger.

I have read the court reports in the paper, and there are always a good five or more of these people that are fined for going even 90 mph.

I feel that a fine is not good enough. These people need to go to jail, even if it’s just for the weekend. They need to be taught a lesson. When they kill someone it will be too late!

Rod Anderson

Albert Lea