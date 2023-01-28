Letter: Upcoming Civil War Round Table meeting this week Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Yours truly will be the guest speaker for the upcoming Civil War Round Table meeting in the media center of Southwest Middle School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The topic is “Tales, Legends and Folklore of the Civil War” as rendered by some civilians and military personnel of both the North and South. Their accounts range from hauntingly sad irony to exuberant mirth. It is hoped that the oratory of my melodious monotone will incentivize folks to attend, if nothing else for the warmth of the lovely chamber and perhaps for a nice winter’s nap?

This event is free to the general public. The traditional drawing for a free book topically related to the Civil War is to be awarded to a lucky attendee following directly after the conclusion of the presentation and its brief Q & A session.

Could this effectively become a faux Haydn “surprise symphony?”

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea