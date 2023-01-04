Letter: What great ideas are next? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Democrats passed the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill and the first construction job is in Berlin, New Hampshire — the city of Berlin won a $19 million federal grant to use waste heat from biomass plant Burgess Biopower to heat the streets and sidewalks clear of snow in the winter. Installing the heat system will also allow the city to replace around two miles of roads in the downtown area as well as a bridge in need of repair, according to the Mayor Paul Greiner. Sounds like a great use of money that we do not have. You will never see stories like this if you only watch ABC, CBS, NBC, public television. I am sure all Minnesota Democratic senators and representatives voted for this bill. Just think of how many more great ideas that they can use the rest of the $1.7 trillion for!

Russel Tordoff

Glenville