Letter: Who is really looking out for the little guy?

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Submitted

The report the Department of Energy completed in late December 2022 without any public announcement, says the Keystone Xl project would have created up to 59,000 jobs and would have had a positive impact of up to $9.6 billion.

Immediately after taking office in January 2021 Biden canceled the permits, effectively shutting the project down. Gas prices then went way up. Then he depleted our oil reserves to try and get the prices down. Nov. 26 the U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezualan oil.

Democrats are always looking out for the little guy?

Russel Tordoff
Glenville

